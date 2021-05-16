Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Have Exciting News

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are engaged! The couple announced the wonderful news on May 16 with sweet messages on their respective Instagram accounts. "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night," Raquel wrote with a slideshow of photos that showed off her stunning oval-cut ring and loving moments between the couple at their engagement. "And I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon," she confirmed. James also shared the news on Instagram with a photo of him kissing the pageant queen. "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes," he wrote with a ring and heart emojis.

James hinted that he was ready to get down on one knee on May 7 while on Lisa Vanderpump's "Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump" (via People). "Well, can you keep a secret?" he asked the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alumna. "I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with. I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. There's no 'buts' — I think I'm going to ask her to marry me," he gushed.

Little did fans know that in less than two weeks later, James would be an engaged man. Congratulations to the couple!