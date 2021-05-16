Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy And Raquel Leviss Have Exciting News
"Vanderpump Rules" is returning for a ninth season after an 18 month break from filming. Filming began in early 2021, with fans being treated to a sneak peek in April. While the series still revolves around Lisa Vanderpump's triumphs and tribulations while running the popular Hollywood eatery SUR, fans can expect a few changes.
First, viewers won't be seeing Max Boyen, Brett Caprioni, Kristen Doute, or Stassi Schroeder on "Vanderpump Rules" because they got fired due to their past racist comments, as reported by Variety. Fan favorites Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor won't be returning either because they became parents in March, among other reasons. Plus, Dayna Kathan made the "tough decision" of not returning to the show after appearing on just one season, as reported by E! News in April.
Fans will get to see some previous cast members, though, such as Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett. However, the dynamic will likely be different between them, as they welcomed their first child together in March. Fans can also expect to share a new adventure with James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, as they announced exciting news as "Vanderpump Rules" continues to film. Keep scrolling to learn what they had to say.
There are wedding bells in James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss' future
James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are engaged! The couple announced the wonderful news on May 16 with sweet messages on their respective Instagram accounts. "James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of 'RACHELLA' Friday night," Raquel wrote with a slideshow of photos that showed off her stunning oval-cut ring and loving moments between the couple at their engagement. "And I said YES! I'm over the Coachella moon," she confirmed. James also shared the news on Instagram with a photo of him kissing the pageant queen. "THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes," he wrote with a ring and heart emojis.
James hinted that he was ready to get down on one knee on May 7 while on Lisa Vanderpump's "Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump" (via People). "Well, can you keep a secret?" he asked the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alumna. "I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you've seen everything she's stuck by me with. I really couldn't imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. There's no 'buts' — I think I'm going to ask her to marry me," he gushed.
Little did fans know that in less than two weeks later, James would be an engaged man. Congratulations to the couple!