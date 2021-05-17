Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Has Heartbreaking News

Anthony Kiedis, along with his bandmates from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, created some of the most formative and culturally impactful music of the 1980s. Formed at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, Calif., according to AllMusic, the group was heavily influenced by funk music and classic rock. While recording their second album "Freaky Styley," the band even worked with funk music legend George Clinton to really create a seamless music style that combined 1970s funk with the more current punk rock.

As the vocalist and frontman for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony was a popular face for the band. He helped the Chili Peppers come to prominence because of his lyrical style which transformed from topics focusing on sex and life in California to love, addiction, and grief. Anthony actually frequently struggled with an addiction to substances, especially heroin, throughout the band's most successful years. He has reportedly been drug-free since 2000, according to ESME.

