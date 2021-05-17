Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis Has Heartbreaking News
Anthony Kiedis, along with his bandmates from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, created some of the most formative and culturally impactful music of the 1980s. Formed at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, Calif., according to AllMusic, the group was heavily influenced by funk music and classic rock. While recording their second album "Freaky Styley," the band even worked with funk music legend George Clinton to really create a seamless music style that combined 1970s funk with the more current punk rock.
As the vocalist and frontman for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony was a popular face for the band. He helped the Chili Peppers come to prominence because of his lyrical style which transformed from topics focusing on sex and life in California to love, addiction, and grief. Anthony actually frequently struggled with an addiction to substances, especially heroin, throughout the band's most successful years. He has reportedly been drug-free since 2000, according to ESME.
Being a successful rock star doesn't keep one from the ups and downs of life. Unfortunately, Anthony and the Kiedis family received some jarring news last week. Read to find out.
Anthony Kiedis' father passed away from dementia
Anthony Kiedis made his mark on the music industry as the frontman and vocalist for the rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And even with most of the band's popularity being from the 1980s and the 1990s, its fans are loyal to this day. Unfortunately for Anthony and his family, along with some extremely loyal fans, there's been some bad news recently.
Anthony's father, John Michael Kiedis, passed away from complications caused by dementia, reported Rock Celebrities. John often went by his stage name, Blackie Dammett, and was a semi-prominent actor from the late 1970s to the early 1990s. John had roles in popular TV shows and movies including "Starsky and Hutch," "Magnum P.I.," "Night Court," and "Lethal Weapon," according to IMDb.
The former actor and early supporter of his son's work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers will surely be missed. Fans even made a video tribute to him on YouTube. If it wasn't for John's support and influence on his son, then the band that's loved today may not have come to fruition.