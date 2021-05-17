This Is What The Bachelor Rose Ceremony Is Really Like - Exclusive

The rose ceremony is a thing of infinite "Bachelor" lore. At its heart, it's essentially a live-action version of swiping left or right on Tinder, but it's also a place of tears and triumph, a place where love at first sight seems possible, especially in the beginning. There's a palpable tension in the eyes of every Bachelor who's assigned roses to a sea of nearly identical strangers, staying barely afloat in their hair extensions and ballroom gowns. If we didn't know otherwise, we could imagine a world in which the rose ceremony single-handedly drives the majority of America's Kleenex sales. At least, that's what it looks like on TV.

What makes the rose ceremony so good is that almost none of it seems real, which certainly helps fuel a not-so-insignificant number of "Bachelor" conspiracy theories. How does the bachelor remember the names of dozens of contestants, many of whom he has barely acknowledged on camera? Is it a monarchy, the lone bachelor standing as the mansion's true king, or is it more of a democracy where the producers have a heavy-handed say in who stays and who leaves? Surely, that's the only explanation behind how Victoria Larson could've possibly made it any length of time in Season 25.

In our search for answers, one "Bachelor" contestant finally accepted our rose. Season 21's Alexis Waters — known for her infectious IDGAF attitude and ersatz dolphin costume — sat down with Nicki Swift to dish on the truth behind "The Bachelor's" infamous rose ceremony.