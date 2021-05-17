Why Miranda Cosgrove Is Calling Out iCarly Fans
The "iCarly" reboot is set to air on June 17, and the buzzed-about reunion is happening for pretty obvious reasons. Debuting in 2007, the sitcom was a huge smash at the time, and was recently added to Netflix (or at least, two seasons were) to many-a Nick-nostalgic fan's excitement. Simply put, who didn't (or doesn't) love "iCarly"? Paramount+ is releasing the show's reboot, which will follow the lives of the original characters as they transcend into adulthood. That said, it hasn't been completely smooth sailing, even before the premiere.
The "iCarly" reboot will see the return of some of the main cast, including Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay, Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson, and Jerry Trainor as brother Spencer Shay. However, Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's friend Sam Puckett, revealed on her podcast that she'll be skipping out on the reboot. On her podcast, she called her stint on the show "embarrassing." But amid the anticipation for the show's return, there's something garnering attention.
The reboot will see Cosgrove's character having a new, adult bestie played by Black actor Laci Mosley, per TODAY. The creative decision has gotten some backlash of the unsavory variety. And newcomer Mosley is not taking it sitting down. Nor is Cosgrove, nor its producers. Scroll down for more details.
Miranda Cosgrove and Laci Mosley are addressing racist remarks
Responding to her trolls, "iCarly's" Laci Mosley didn't mince words about the hate she received after sharing her role to Instagram. "I've been deleting and blocking people but I can't be bothered anymore," Mosley wrote in an Instagram story alongside a screenshot of racist comments (which has also been shared on Twitter by one of the show's producers). "Stay mad," she wrote. "I felt silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me of[f] guard." Mosley also posted a video (via TMZ), calling out "racist a*** bull****."
Paramount+ issued a statement saying that they are proud to make the cast of "iCarly" reboot "racially diverse", and Cosgrove also took to Instagram stories to repost the message, per TODAY. "iCarly are proud to be racially diverse, not only in our crew but in our cast. We have recently seen reports of racism towards a member of our iCarly cast, and it is not acceptable," Paramount+ stated in response to the hateful comments. "Please think about your words and take time to understand how what you say can impact other people," it concluded.
Mosley also reposted the message on Instagram, per E! News, saying that she feels "taken care of" at her job. "I felt silly being upset by racism cause it's just how this terrible planet is but sometimes it still catches me off guard," she added.