Why Miranda Cosgrove Is Calling Out iCarly Fans

The "iCarly" reboot is set to air on June 17, and the buzzed-about reunion is happening for pretty obvious reasons. Debuting in 2007, the sitcom was a huge smash at the time, and was recently added to Netflix (or at least, two seasons were) to many-a Nick-nostalgic fan's excitement. Simply put, who didn't (or doesn't) love "iCarly"? Paramount+ is releasing the show's reboot, which will follow the lives of the original characters as they transcend into adulthood. That said, it hasn't been completely smooth sailing, even before the premiere.

The "iCarly" reboot will see the return of some of the main cast, including Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay, Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson, and Jerry Trainor as brother Spencer Shay. However, Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's friend Sam Puckett, revealed on her podcast that she'll be skipping out on the reboot. On her podcast, she called her stint on the show "embarrassing." But amid the anticipation for the show's return, there's something garnering attention.

The reboot will see Cosgrove's character having a new, adult bestie played by Black actor Laci Mosley, per TODAY. The creative decision has gotten some backlash of the unsavory variety. And newcomer Mosley is not taking it sitting down. Nor is Cosgrove, nor its producers. Scroll down for more details.