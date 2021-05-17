Everything We Know About Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez's Secret Wedding

Ariana Grande is a married woman! She and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially tied the knot, her rep told People on May 17. She and Gomez have been together since January 2019, per People, and got engaged in December 2020.

Grande's relationship with Gomez is her first since her whirlwind romance with (and engagement to) "Saturday Night Live" actor-comedian Pete Davidson, which ended in 2018. A source close to Grande told People in December that the singer didn't want to have another public relationship, saying, "... she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton." According to Us Weekly, the two met when Gomez sold her a home.

The pandemic appears to have been the perfect way for Grande and Gomez to get to know each other. There's nothing like spending 24/7 together to make or break a relationship. Over the months, Grande has slowly been revealing the seriousness of her relationship with Gomez, posting sweet photos of the two together. In August, Grande shared a tribute to Gomez on her Instagram, writing, "HBD to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days I love u."

Keep reading for everything we know so far about Ariana Grande's wedding.