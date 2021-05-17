Where Do Josiah And Lauren Duggar Live And How Big Is Their House?

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have made a home for themselves and their daughter, Bella Milagro. After Josiah was featured on "19 Kids and Counting," he and wife Lauren are part of TLC's "Counting On," in which they share just a small glimpse into their lives as reality stars. Josiah and Lauren, who married in 2018 after what some may call a whirlwind romance, have since become a fan-favorite couple of the show.

The Duggar family are well-known for their ultra-conservative views and their deep faith in God. That includes both Josiah and Lauren. When it comes to jobs, most of the kids have followed in the footsteps of father Jim Bob Duggar working in car sales, selling real estate, and flipping houses. For a while, no one seemed to know exactly what Josiah's job really was, but it was revealed a few years ago that he was working on getting his real estate license, it's likely that he is now working alongside his dad and brothers.

That begs the question: Where do Josiah and Lauren Duggar live, and what is their house like for their growing family? Once Josiah got married and moved out of the "Big House" that his parents and many of his 19 siblings reside in, he and his new wife moved into a quaint house that is just the right size for them. Get the details below.