Emma Watson Has Something To Say About Recent Engagement Rumors

Emma Watson has broken her silence on dormant-gate! The actor — who has been working in the industry since she was 11, debuting in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" — has not had a movie release since 2019's critically acclaimed "Little Women," per her IMDb. In February 2021, the Daily Mail, one of the first to report on the relatively slower pace of Watson's career, published confirmation from Watson's own publicist that the star's gig plate was "dormant" for the time being and that she was "not taking on new commitments."

It seems too coincidental that Watson's Instagram page's bio changed sometime in 2020 to read, "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated." (Her last Instagram post was dated June 2020.) Could that have been a self-referential nod to her career, as well? Manager Jason Weinberg denied this to Entertainment Weekly shortly after the Daily Mail's story. "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told EW in February.

As the Daily Mail further reported, Watson's personal life was allegedly behind her choice to "step back from the limelight" so as to focus on her relationship with her rumored fiancé and former cannabis entrepreneur Leo Robinton.

