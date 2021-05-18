Why Shay Mitchell Received Backlash Post-Baby

Actor Shay Mitchell is opening up about her post-baby life, and what her prepartum depression taught her about motherhood.

Mitchell welcomed a baby girl named Atlas Noa Babel with boyfriend Matte Babel in October 2019. Her journey into motherhood quickly hit the "pause button" on her life and career, and the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic just months after giving birth didn't help. "Everything just went whoooomp," said Mitchell in an interview with Women's Health.

According to the outlet, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum battled prepartum depression before the arrival of her daughter, yet her strength during pregnancy inspired her to find new strength post-baby. "I was strong before I had Atlas, and I wanted to feel that way after," said the actor. "We celebrate our bodies before we're pregnant; we celebrate our bodies with bumps. We should also celebrate our bodies at whatever point we feel our best again."

In January 2021, Mitchell took steps to feel her best again and get back to work by partnering with Openfit, a fitness program with daily workouts, and "it changed everything" for her. "I had way more energy; I don't have five cups of coffee anymore," Mitchell explained. "I can sound preachy when I'm talking about it, but it totally altered my year."

The actor shared her journey on social media but, unfortunately, was met with some backlash. Here's why.