Why Bachelor In Paradise's Astrid Loch Decided To Share Her IVF Journey

"Bachelor in Paradise" star Astrid Loch was transparent about her journey to pregnancy as soon as she shared the news that she was expecting her first child with fiance Kevin Wendt. "We know first hand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad & discouraged," she said in her May 9 pregnancy announcement post. "We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally ... I can't wait to share more of how we got here," she continued.

Now, Astrid is opening up about just why she decided to be so forward about her fertility struggles and IVF journey. On the May 18 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, she revealed that she was so upset seeing other people get pregnant when she couldn't. "I just didn't wanna come out and say, 'Were pregnant,' without sharing what went into it," she explained.

Astrid said that an influencer's frankness about her own IVF journey also encouraged her to be open about her own. "You see people on social media and they just have these perfect little lives. Perfect little kids. Like just the cutest. But I didn't realize that it took her those struggles to get there and it made me think, 'Okay, like when we get there I want people to know from the beginning that we got pregnant through IVF.'"

