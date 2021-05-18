The Real Reason Leonardo DiCaprio Just Gave Away Over 40 Million Dollars

Leonardo DiCaprio isn't just an Academy Award-winning actor, he's also a major philanthropist with a focus on the environment and climate change. In fact, while accepting the Oscar for "The Revenant" in 2016, he said, "Climate change is real, it is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating."

He is one of the most active celebrities in the climate change movement. He used his Oscar speech to urge people to reject the "politics of greed," and support politicians and leaders that are willing to take action against climate change.

DiCaprio founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998. It is a non-profit dedicated to promoting environmental awareness with focuses on global warming, renewable energy, and protecting the biodiversity of Earth. Per its website, the foundation supports projects that protect wildlife from extinction.

And now, the actor just made a new huge donation. Keep reading to find out all about it.