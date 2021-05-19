Princess Beatrice Shares Big News
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married in a private wedding ceremony that took place on July 17, 2020, according to Town & Country. The intimate service was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. Beatrice wore a gown that was previously worn by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. "The dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice," Buckingham Palace's description of the dress reads. In a tweet posted in October 2020, Beatrice said that it was "an honor" to wear her grandmother's dress at her wedding.
The princess also honored her grandmother by wearing the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, the same diamond headpiece that the queen wore when she married Prince Philip in 1947, according to People magazine. Just ahead of Beatrice and Edoardo's one-year wedding anniversary, the couple has some exciting news. Keep reading for more.
Princess Beatrice is pregnant!
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together! On May 19, the palace confirmed the news on Instagram. Beginning with the baby emoji, the caption of the post read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." The palace chose to use a sweet photo of Beatrice and her husband, taken on their wedding day, to accompany the announcement.
Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will make Queen Elizabeth a great-grandmother for the 12th time. The baby will be the second grandchild for Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who became grandparents for the first time when Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie welcomed her first child — a baby boy named August — back in February, according to People magazine. The newborn will make Eugenie a first-time aunt, which is also super exciting!