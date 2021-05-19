Princess Beatrice Shares Big News

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi got married in a private wedding ceremony that took place on July 17, 2020, according to Town & Country. The intimate service was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge. Beatrice wore a gown that was previously worn by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. "The dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice," Buckingham Palace's description of the dress reads. In a tweet posted in October 2020, Beatrice said that it was "an honor" to wear her grandmother's dress at her wedding.

The princess also honored her grandmother by wearing the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, the same diamond headpiece that the queen wore when she married Prince Philip in 1947, according to People magazine. Just ahead of Beatrice and Edoardo's one-year wedding anniversary, the couple has some exciting news. Keep reading for more.