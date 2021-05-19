What's Really Going On With The Donald Trump Organization Criminal Probe?

Things are looking worse for Donald Trump, as the former president's family business now faces a criminal investigation. According to CNN, the Manhattan district attorney's office has been looking into the Trump Organization over their financial dealings since 2019. The purely civil investigation aimed to find out whether the company had misrepresented the value of its properties to lenders and insurance companies, as well as examining whether it had paid the right taxes. Well, that was then, this is now.

Attorney General Letitia James has now launched a criminal probe alongside the civil investigation. Her spokesman Fabien Levy explained in a statement to CNN, "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," Levy continued, referring to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, whose office has been pouring over years of tax returns and financial records in an ongoing case over Trumps' business dealings. "We have no additional comment," Levy added.

This means that Trump himself could be facing actual criminal penalties — and, per Politico, Palm Beach, Fla. law enforcement has already been making arrangements in case he's indicted while in Florida. Here's more on how Trump is, or could be, feeling.