The Tragic Death Of Comedian Paul Mooney

Paul Mooney, widely known as the "Godfather of Comedy," died of a heart attack on May 19 in his Oakland, Calif, home, his publicist confirmed to the Daily News. "Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you're all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks," a message to fans on Mooney's Twitter account read.

Mooney was perhaps best known for playing legendary singer Sam Cooke in the Oscar-winning, Gary Busey-led biopic, "The Buddy Holly Story," but he was a hilarious, incisive, and impactful presence in the comedy world for decades. He served as the head writer on "The Richard Pryor Show" and co-wrote some of the comic's material for his albums and Saturday Night Live sketches, per NBC News. He had guest appearances on "The Chappelle Show" and his 2012 stand-up special, "Paul Mooney: The Godfather of Comedy," was decidedly political and a fan-favorite. "If you have money and you have fame, but you don't have any confidence in your Blackness, then it's all for nothing," he once mused (via Self Care Quotes). On "The Chappelle Show," Mooney played the recurring character Negrodamus, a Black take on philosopher Nostradamus.

While details are scarce for now on the comedy icon's death, his health had been called into question in recent years past. Read on to find out more.