Was Princess Beatrice's Pregnancy Announcement Really A Dig At Meghan And Harry

No one does drama like the royal family, and the latest installment comes from none other than Princess Beatrice herself. On May 18, Beatrice announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. And while her announcement, via People, says that "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," others think the announcement is a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Because what fun would it be if the royal cousins weren't feuding?

Back in the day, Meghan and Harry announced that they were expecting their second child at Princess Beatrice's sister Eugenie's wedding in 2018. Now, on the couple's third anniversary, Beatrice announced that she is pregnant, which some see as retaliation. Robert Jobson, author of "Prince Philip's Century," told Page Six of the announcement, "It was a total dig at Harry and Meghan. They stole Eugenie's thunder on her big day, after all, and it appears that has not been forgotten." He added, "In life, timing is everything. And it seems that after Harry and Meghan stole the headlines and world attention by announcing that Meghan was pregnant with Harry, taking the limelight away from Princess Beatrice's wedding, that she didn't forget."

But would she really be so petty?