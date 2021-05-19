A$AP Rocky Opens Up About Rihanna

A$AP Rocky is getting romantic by opening up about his relationship with girlfriend Rihanna. The long-term friends were confirmed to be dating in November 2020, as People reported, after Rihanna broke up with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, earlier in the year. But as GQ observed, fans first started speculating about their relationship years ago, when the Fenty entrepreneur hired Rocky to open for her "Diamonds" tour in 2013.

In a new interview with GQ, Rocky gushed about how happy he is with Rihanna, referring to her as "the love of my life; my lady." Although he didn't confirm how long they have been romantically involved, since the couple has previously kept their personal life hidden from the public, Rocky was willing to share how he felt about his girlfriend.

The musician also described how life was "so much better when you got 'the One,'" emphasizing how happy he was in a monogamous relationship. He declared that Rihanna "amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," adding, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."