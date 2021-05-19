The Real Housewives Star 24% Of People Would Never Want To Meet
Bravo's hit reality TV franchise "The Real Housewives" has had many head-turning characters on its series. The show, which first started in the gated community of Orange County way back before smartphones and streaming services were a thing, has now resulted in almost 10 different spinoff series. Those who are reality TV obsessed can watch cat fights break out amongst eccentric, upper class housewives from all over the U.S. Whether it be in the Big Apple or Beverly Hills, there's a franchise in almost every trending city now with new series in the works every few years. Thank you, reality TV genius Andy Cohen for all that you do!
So, because "The Real Housewives" franchise has so many different markets, we decided to conduct a survey to find out which reality star is the least liked out of the bunch.
In early 2021, Nicki Swift led a survey of 579 people in the U.S. and asked them to name which cast member from "The Real Housewives" they would never want to meet — and the answers are juicy! Especially, if you're an avid follower of the franchise. Wondering which real housewife was the least liked by our readers? Keep reading to find out which reality star fans do not ever want to meet in person.
Fans don't like reality stars with legal troubles
If you guessed the fiery New Jersey lady Teresa Giudice, then you're definitely in the loop when it comes to "The Real Housewives" drama. She scored 24.53% of our vote.
It may be a no brainer for those who follow "RHOJ" that Teresa received the most votes for being the star that people would never want to meet. But for those who aren't caught up with all things Bravo, we'll fill you in real quick. In 2013, Teresa and her husband Joe were indicted on federal fraud charges and eventually had to serve some time behind bars. Luckily for Teresa, that was all that came from the crime — but that was not the case for Joe. It was revealed that the Italian native never gained U.S. citizenship and was deported back to Italy following his jail time. The couple has since split due to the long distance.
So, due to Teresa's drama and now criminal record, it makes sense fans don't ever want to cross her path. But, what about the housewife that fans do want to meet? Turns out "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards is the most liked in our survey with her only receiving 11.4% of votes. New York City's housewife Luann de Lesseps was next up with only 12.61%, then Atlanta housewife Kenya Moore with 14.85%, followed by OG of the OC star Vicki Gunvalson with 15.54%, and lastly another New York City housewife Bethenny Frankel at 21.07%.