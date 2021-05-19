30% Of Jersey Shore Fans Think This Was The Show's Worst Couple
Cab's are here! Jersey Shore arguably revolutionized reality TV and helped create the genre as we know it. From gym-tan-laundry time to fist-pumping partying, the cast of the hit MTV series are reality TV royalty...literally. In fact, they were even honored at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted with the prestigious inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement awards per People. The docu-series premiered in 2009 and marked a turning point in television. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, and Angelina Pivarnick became household names. Season two brought in Deena Nicole Cortese replacing Angelina, and the rest is history.
Jersey Shore concluded after six seasons, but was rebooted with spinoff Family Vacation to spotlight the casts' lives as spouses and parents. The OG crew, minus Sammi "Sweetheart," returned; the show is about to premiere its fifth season. Family Vacation cameras captured plenty of divorces, arrests, Mike "The Situation"'s prison sentence, and the births of multiple new Baby Meatballs. Snooki left the series, but will be back in 2021; Ronnie is also choosing to step away from the franchise to focus on his mental health, per Page Six. As Mike always says, the comeback is greater than the setback.
With all the real-life drama of these reality TV stars, which Jersey Shore couples are fan favorites? Keep scrolling to find out!
30% of fans think Snooki and Jionni are the most mismatched couple
For the real-life partners of the Jersey Shore cast, the going gets tough. Jenni "JWoww" Farley divorced ex Roger Mathews in 2018 (via Distractify), and since found love again with fiancé Zack Carpinello aka "24." Well, here's to new beginnings because 20% of fans in our poll couldn't stand Roger and JWoww together. Fiery on-again, off-again couple Ronnie and Sammie also landed with 20% of viewers finding them almost unwatchable-y cringe.
The two most shocking results, though, are the best and worst couple choices. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle won worst couple amongst audience members with a whopping 30% of the vote. The duo are parents to three children, and sparked rumors of relationship woes in January 2021 with a frivolous detail. According to The Sun, neither Snooki or Jionni wear wedding rings. "It's just not my thing," Snooki revealed on Instagram to shut down the haters. "Now you know, if I'm not wearing my ring, it's okay." The couple tied the knot back in 2014 after meeting on the series.
The fan favorite couple doesn't come as too much of a surprise. Lifelong sweethearts Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino had the lowest (7.55%) amount of votes for "worst couple" which by proxy makes them the best couple. We could have told you that! The adorable duo are also expecting a baby boy in May 2021. Here's to the next generation of Jersey Shore!