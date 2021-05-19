30% Of Jersey Shore Fans Think This Was The Show's Worst Couple

Cab's are here! Jersey Shore arguably revolutionized reality TV and helped create the genre as we know it. From gym-tan-laundry time to fist-pumping partying, the cast of the hit MTV series are reality TV royalty...literally. In fact, they were even honored at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted with the prestigious inaugural Reality Royalty lifetime achievement awards per People. The docu-series premiered in 2009 and marked a turning point in television. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, and Angelina Pivarnick became household names. Season two brought in Deena Nicole Cortese replacing Angelina, and the rest is history.

Jersey Shore concluded after six seasons, but was rebooted with spinoff Family Vacation to spotlight the casts' lives as spouses and parents. The OG crew, minus Sammi "Sweetheart," returned; the show is about to premiere its fifth season. Family Vacation cameras captured plenty of divorces, arrests, Mike "The Situation"'s prison sentence, and the births of multiple new Baby Meatballs. Snooki left the series, but will be back in 2021; Ronnie is also choosing to step away from the franchise to focus on his mental health, per Page Six. As Mike always says, the comeback is greater than the setback.

With all the real-life drama of these reality TV stars, which Jersey Shore couples are fan favorites? Keep scrolling to find out!