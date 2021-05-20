Tiffany Haddish Responds To Ellen Replacement Rumors

When Ellen DeGeneres announced that her popular talk show will be ending in 2022 after 19 seasons, many started wondering who would be taking her place. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged," DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter about ending the show. "And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me."

Many speculated that DeGeneres' decision was a result of the allegations waged against her talk show in 2020. Per a BuzzFeed News report, employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" accused its producers of fostering a toxic workplace culture, while pointing their finger at the host for not taking enough responsibility. Still, DeGeneres said that, although it had an impact, it wasn't a deciding factor. "It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season."

Shortly after DeGeneres' announcement, rumors that Tiffany Haddish was replacing her started swirling around the internet. Celebrities such as Gayle King reacted to the news, supporting her as a potential replacement. "I think that could be fun. That would be great fun," King told ET Online about Haddish as a talk show host. "So they've got some options, but there still is only one Ellen."

However, Haddish hasn't weighed in on all the replacement rumors ... until now.