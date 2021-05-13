Will Tiffany Haddish Take Over For Ellen DeGeneres?

Move over Ellen DeGeneres, because Tiffany Haddish could be coming for your crown. DeGeneres made the somewhat surprising announcement on May 12 that she would be ending "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after Season 19 in 2022. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian explained, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore." She elaborated a little more in an emotional monologue to open "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that same day, explaining she "truly... felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."

There's been multiple reports speculating why DeGeneres really called time on the show, as the announcement came just months after "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was hit with allegations of a "toxic" work environment in a bombshell July 2020 report by BuzzFeed News. However, the comedian denied the controversy was behind her decision to end the show, which has been on air since 2003. "It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me... But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season," she explained. "So, it's not why I'm stopping."

When "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" leaves the air after almost 20 years, there will be a big space for a new daytime talk show. Could Haddish be poised to take over? Keep scrolling for the details.