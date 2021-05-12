The Real Reason Ellen DeGeneres Is Ending Her Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres may have once been one of the most popular daytime TV hosts in the game, however, she has also faced a fair share of controversies. On the professional side of her life, in July 2020, allegations came out that claimed there had been toxic and even racist behavior on the set of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Due to the serious accusations, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into what was going on behind the scenes of the show. DeGeneres also offered an apology, according to Today, sending a memo to her staff and telling her employees, "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry." She also noted that she would be "taking steps ... to correct the issues," which surely meant that she hoped to get things back on track.

It now turns out that DeGeneres is ending her show, and when you find out why, then you'll realize that she may not have had any other choice. As DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore." However, inside sources hinted there's more to the story.