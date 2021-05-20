The Bizarre Comparison Kirstie Alley Just Made To The Republican Party

Kristie Alley has been away from showbiz for a while, but her words are still going strong. The Golden Globe and Emmy award-winner, who has starred in hits such as "You Can't Take My Daughter," opened up on her political views and how it has made her feel on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Today" on Wednesday, May 19.

Alley, who has been quite vocal about her support for Donald Trump (per Fox News), revealed that she was warned in 2015 to keep her political views to herself. However, the actor paid little heed to the warning and continued to openly express her said views. Since then, the backlash she has received for her thoughts has made her reconsider the notion of whether "artists are free-thinkers" or not.

The star also talked about how several of her co-stars committed illegal acts that were otherwise considered shameful. Still, none of it would even come close to the backlash they faced if they came out as conservatives. "You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers, but as long as you didn't vote for Trump...," Alley told Carlson of the situation. During her appearance on the show, Alley also compared supporting the Republicans to something bizarre, which resonated with everything she said she had been through.