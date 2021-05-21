What Phoebe Dynevor Thinks About Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit
There's no denying that Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page had chemistry on the set of "Bridgerton." It was all about their romance (and sex life), after all. But given that Page won't be returning for a Season 2, she has to have some thoughts about her co-star leaving her high and dry. Based on the books' progression, though, Page's departure was bound to happen eventually.
Netflix's "Bridgerton" follows the series of books by Julia Quinn, and the first season was an adaptation of "The Duke & I." Season 2 will be based on the second book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me," which is more about Dynevor's characters brother's romantic life. Because of this, Page was only signed on to play the Duke of Hastings for one season from the jump. He said in a statement about his departure, via TV Insider, "It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year. [I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."
So, what does Dynevor think about being on set without her duke? Keep reading to find out.
Rege-Jean Page will be missed by his 'Bridgerton' costars
Pheobe Dynevor was pretty levelheaded about her co-star's Season 2 departure. In a May interview with the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Dynevor addressed Rege-Jean Page's "Bridgerton" exit. "I had a bit of a heads up, so I knew. But yeah, I guess it is a spanner. But again, the show centers around the Bridgertons, and there are eight books," Dynevor said on the podcast, via E! News. "And I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show. Because I think the fans of the books know that every episode is about a different sibling. And we're very much passing on the baton to the lovely Johnny [Bailey], who plays Anthony, and that will be the main storyline of Season 2 and the story arc of Season 2."
This means that her character, Daphne's, story will be a bit in the background. She added, "Obviously, it's sad to see [Page] go, but I'm looking forward to being reunited with my family."
Season 2 of "Bridgerton" will certainly look and feel different without Rege-Jean Page, but it will definitely be just as good. Lady Whistledown wouldn't have it any other way.