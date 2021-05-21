What Phoebe Dynevor Thinks About Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

There's no denying that Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page had chemistry on the set of "Bridgerton." It was all about their romance (and sex life), after all. But given that Page won't be returning for a Season 2, she has to have some thoughts about her co-star leaving her high and dry. Based on the books' progression, though, Page's departure was bound to happen eventually.

Netflix's "Bridgerton" follows the series of books by Julia Quinn, and the first season was an adaptation of "The Duke & I." Season 2 will be based on the second book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me," which is more about Dynevor's characters brother's romantic life. Because of this, Page was only signed on to play the Duke of Hastings for one season from the jump. He said in a statement about his departure, via TV Insider, "It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end — give us a year. [I thought] 'That's interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

So, what does Dynevor think about being on set without her duke? Keep reading to find out.