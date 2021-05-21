BTS Just Shattered Another Record. Here's How.

Korean boy band BTS has not only taken over K-pop but the entire global pop music scene. Boasting musical collaborations with artists like Halsey and Nicki Minaj, the seven BTS boys are making themselves household names all over the world. After debuting in 2013 with members Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, BTS has become one of the top-performing pop groups globally in recent years.

Their single, "Dynamite," claimed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2020, and became their first song to achieve that feat. Their February 2020 album, "Map of the Soul: 7," was one of the ten top-selling albums of the year with 674,009 copies sold, according to MRC Data (via Billboard). BTS also went on to prove their star power on stage at music's biggest night by performing "Dynamite" at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which they were nominated for in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category in 2020. If anything, BTS is showing the world that K-pop isn't exclusive to South Korea and East Asia. K-pop is a global movement of music and style, and it's here to stay!

As if there was any doubt left of their success, BTS just broke yet another record. Keep reading for more details.