Why You Won't See Jedediah Bila On Fox News Anymore
Fox News is making changes to its roster again. The network, which has seen its fair share of scandals and controversies over the years, welcomed Kayleigh McEnany as a host in March 2021. It was not a surprising announcement, as the network has long hired controversial personalities in hopes for good TV with awkward moments in between. However, not a lot of hosts have stayed at the network for long, including Megyn Kelly, who cut ties in 2017, per The Washington Post.
Another popular anchor who is saying goodbye to the network is Jedediah Bila. She announced her departure from the weekend edition of "Fox & Friends" on May 21, 2021. Per Variety, Bila joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2018 after a brief stint as a panelist on "The View."
So, why is Bila leaving the network after three years on the job? We've got the scoop for you below.
Jedediah Bila is 'excited' about new opportunities after Fox News
According to People, Jedediah Bila — who was named a permanent co-host of "Fox & Friends Weekend" in April 2019 — is leaving the network for new opportunities. "We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best," a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. "The new co-host of 'Fox & Friends Weekend' will be named soon."
In her own statement, Bila thanked her co-workers and viewers for their support. "Thank you to the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last few years," she said. "To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there — I'm deeply grateful for you and hopeful you'll join me on my next adventure. I'm really excited for what's to come."
The libertarian was one of the few Fox hosts who spoke out against former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election cycle. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bila defended her colleague Chris Wallace after Trump lashed out at him on Twitter. She also called on Trump to concede after he lost to Joe Biden in the election. Bila has not yet announced her plans moving forward, but we're sure she'll make her voice heard in whatever she does next.