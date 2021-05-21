Why You Won't See Jedediah Bila On Fox News Anymore

Fox News is making changes to its roster again. The network, which has seen its fair share of scandals and controversies over the years, welcomed Kayleigh McEnany as a host in March 2021. It was not a surprising announcement, as the network has long hired controversial personalities in hopes for good TV with awkward moments in between. However, not a lot of hosts have stayed at the network for long, including Megyn Kelly, who cut ties in 2017, per The Washington Post.

Another popular anchor who is saying goodbye to the network is Jedediah Bila. She announced her departure from the weekend edition of "Fox & Friends" on May 21, 2021. Per Variety, Bila joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2018 after a brief stint as a panelist on "The View."

So, why is Bila leaving the network after three years on the job? We've got the scoop for you below.