How Priyanka Chopra Will Help Nick Jonas At The Billboard Awards

On May 16, 2021, singer Nick Jonas revealed on "The Voice" that he cracked a rib from a "spill" on a bike, per Page Six. "I'm feeling okay," he said during the show (via Page Six). "I've been better, but I'm doing all right." He even joked with fellow judge Blake Shelton, "Blake, please don't make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts." TMZ reported that the injury briefly hospitalized Jonas, but he seemed to be alright by the time "The Voice" taped.

Despite the injury, Jonas still has a busy schedule ahead of him. On May 23, he's set to host the Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and according to Page Six, his wife, Priyanka Chopra, will be there for the event and to support her husband's hosting gig in a very specific way.

Read on for how you'll see Chopra during Jonas' big night.