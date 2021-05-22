How Priyanka Chopra Will Help Nick Jonas At The Billboard Awards
On May 16, 2021, singer Nick Jonas revealed on "The Voice" that he cracked a rib from a "spill" on a bike, per Page Six. "I'm feeling okay," he said during the show (via Page Six). "I've been better, but I'm doing all right." He even joked with fellow judge Blake Shelton, "Blake, please don't make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts." TMZ reported that the injury briefly hospitalized Jonas, but he seemed to be alright by the time "The Voice" taped.
Despite the injury, Jonas still has a busy schedule ahead of him. On May 23, he's set to host the Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and according to Page Six, his wife, Priyanka Chopra, will be there for the event and to support her husband's hosting gig in a very specific way.
Read on for how you'll see Chopra during Jonas' big night.
Priyanka Chopra will have an official role at the Billboard Awards
On May 21, 2021, Page Six reported that actor Priyanka Chopra will be a presenter at the Billboard Music Awards, which her husband Nick Jonas will be hosting on May 23. The ceremony is also set to include other presenters, such as Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D'Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, and many more stars.
But for Jonas, having his wife there will mean a lot, especially since he has been healing from his rib injury after being briefly hospitalized on May 16, per TMZ. An unnamed source told Page Six, "Priyanka is coming to L.A. from working in London to help Nick with his injury and to give him support. They have limited time in L.A. together, so she wanted to be there to support him."
It sounds like the couple will definitely be maximizing their time together during the awards ceremony. And hopefully, Jonas' cracked rib will be healed in no time.