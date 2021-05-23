Gwen Stefani Has Fans Freaking Out. Here's Why

Gwen Stefani is one of music's most successful and versatile artists. Her impressive career has seen her win Grammy Awards as the frontwoman of band No Doubt and top the charts as a solo artist.

To date, Stefani has released four solo studio albums and is gearing up to drop another. In December 2020, she wowed fans with her single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" and has since given listeners "Slow Clap," which features a version with rapper Saweetie. Stefani has been fairly tight-lipped about her upcoming LP, but has teased her fans over the past couple of months about what they can expect. On February 4, the "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker shared a snapshot to Instagram of herself with OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. "had some real fun playing in the sand box w this talented friend @ryantedder #thanku!!! gx," Stefani captioned her post.

With that being said, Tedder does not seem to be the only producer the entertainer has been working with recently. Keep reading to find out who else fans think Stefani is collaborating with for her forthcoming release.