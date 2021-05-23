What's Going On With Machine Gun Kelly's Tongue?

Machine Gun Kelly (aka MGK) and girlfriend Megan Fox — the couple who are more than happy to gush publicly about one another — have displayed their share of stylish flair on and off the red carpet. In a Valentine's Day 2021 Instagram post, MGK captioned a set of selfies of him and Fox, "I wear your blood around my neck." Indeed, one of the photos posted revealed what appeared to be a pendant with blood suspended within it. Very Angelina-Billy Bob vibes! (MGK later told the Ellen DeGeneres Show (via E!) in May that the vial around his neck was a gift from Fox when she departed to film a movie in Bulgaria. "I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA," MGK told host Ellen DeGeneres. How... sweet, we guess?)

As for Fox, she showed off a brand-new tattoo at the American Music Awards in November 2020, seemingly paying tribute to her beau. As Elle reported, inked on her left collarbone is the phrase "el pistolero," which means "the gunman" in Spanish and is a nickname for MGK. "My f**king heart," a fan enthusiastically tweeted about Fox's gesture at the time.

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, MGK has opted for yet another edgy aesthetic choice... Read on for how the musician-actor stylized his tongue.