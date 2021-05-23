What's Going On With Machine Gun Kelly's Tongue?
Machine Gun Kelly (aka MGK) and girlfriend Megan Fox — the couple who are more than happy to gush publicly about one another — have displayed their share of stylish flair on and off the red carpet. In a Valentine's Day 2021 Instagram post, MGK captioned a set of selfies of him and Fox, "I wear your blood around my neck." Indeed, one of the photos posted revealed what appeared to be a pendant with blood suspended within it. Very Angelina-Billy Bob vibes! (MGK later told the Ellen DeGeneres Show (via E!) in May that the vial around his neck was a gift from Fox when she departed to film a movie in Bulgaria. "I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA," MGK told host Ellen DeGeneres. How... sweet, we guess?)
As for Fox, she showed off a brand-new tattoo at the American Music Awards in November 2020, seemingly paying tribute to her beau. As Elle reported, inked on her left collarbone is the phrase "el pistolero," which means "the gunman" in Spanish and is a nickname for MGK. "My f**king heart," a fan enthusiastically tweeted about Fox's gesture at the time.
At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, MGK has opted for yet another edgy aesthetic choice... Read on for how the musician-actor stylized his tongue.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox threw out the style rule book
Well, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) — in addition to seemingly having dyed his hair all colors of the rainbow — has successfully altered the color of his tongue as well. In a photo op on the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, as this E! News Twitter post showed, he and Megan Fox swapped a passionate kiss that revealed the singer's tongue to be... black. With E! News hilariously captioning the photos, "We found the ticket to our downfall." One Twitter user asked (justifiably) in confusion, "Is this something modern? ?" Perhaps best summing up all our reactions to MGK's tongue, another tweeted, "Wait. Did a pen explode in his mouth?"
If one was to miss MGK's wagging body part, Fox's all-black Mugler cutout dress, per E! News, could be the source of the distraction. In a sleek gown strategically covering some of her torso, Fox evoked callbacks to the infamous see-through fishnet slip Rose McGowan wore at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards and inspired shocked Twitter reactions. One that read, "My goodness where are your ladies clothes?" "Didn't we get tgi from Angelina Jolie 20 years ago?" Another tweeted not un-astutely.
Still, as one tweeter observed (that the pair looked "so happy" together), live and let live, right?