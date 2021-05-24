Malik Beasley Just Shaded Larsa Pippen

The drama in the Malik Beasley/Larsa Pippen/Montana Yao situation is not over. To recap, the NBA star had a very public, very PDA-filled fling with Pippen that started in November 2020— and he left his wife and 2-year-old son Makai to do so. Yao claimed that she and their son also had to move out of their family home (per In Touch Weekly). Yao filed for divorce in December 2020 after photos of her husband and the "Real Housewives of Miami" alum went viral.

Pippen claimed that Beasley and Yao had already ended their eight-month marriage when she got together with the NBA star. Yao, however, countered that claim, by shading Pippen on Twitter. She wrote, "This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we're going to have issues. Receipts don't lie. Let's not go there. I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already."

In April 2021, Beasley, 24, and Pippen, 46, broke up.

And now, Beasley appears contrite. Keep reading to find out how he managed to apologize to Yao and shade Pippen all in the same Instagram post.