Malik Beasley Just Shaded Larsa Pippen
The drama in the Malik Beasley/Larsa Pippen/Montana Yao situation is not over. To recap, the NBA star had a very public, very PDA-filled fling with Pippen that started in November 2020— and he left his wife and 2-year-old son Makai to do so. Yao claimed that she and their son also had to move out of their family home (per In Touch Weekly). Yao filed for divorce in December 2020 after photos of her husband and the "Real Housewives of Miami" alum went viral.
Pippen claimed that Beasley and Yao had already ended their eight-month marriage when she got together with the NBA star. Yao, however, countered that claim, by shading Pippen on Twitter. She wrote, "This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we're going to have issues. Receipts don't lie. Let's not go there. I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already."
In April 2021, Beasley, 24, and Pippen, 46, broke up.
And now, Beasley appears contrite. Keep reading to find out how he managed to apologize to Yao and shade Pippen all in the same Instagram post.
Malik Beasley threw shade at Larsa Pippen more than once
Malik Beasley has remained largely silent on the drama with Larsa Pippen. Until now, that is.
On May 23, Beasley posted a photo of himself with Montana Yao on the day their son Makai was born. The caption manages to both apologize to Yao and shade Pippen.
"I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months... my head wasn't were it was supposed to be," Beasley wrote. "I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I'm telling the world and you that there's no body like you for me." (Ouch for Pippen on that whole "nobody like you for me" business.)
Beasley also countered Pippen's claims that she ended their relationship, writing: "...for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you." He recalled: "I just left u guys ... that's some childish ish."
He also noted that he was trying to "grow" from the situation, both "individually" and as "a real family." Ultimately, he apologized to Yao and expressed his desire to be with her and Makai. " ... I miss holding y'all and loving y'all," he wrote.
As for Pippen and Yao's responses? Pippen shared a clown emoji on her Instagram stories, per Radar Online. Yao accepted Beasley's apology via Instagram, per TMZ — but went off on Pippen.