The Tragic Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, longtime journalist and popular television host, died at age 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. Walters leaves behind a daughter, Jacqueline Dena Guber, who she shared with her second husband, Lee Guber. Walters was married three other times, once to Robert Henry Katz, twice to Merv Adelson. She was not married at the time of her death.

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, released a statement on Twitter following the news, saying, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time ... She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline." The statement did not confirm the cause of death.

After news of Walters' death broke, those who admired her throughout the years are thinking back on everything she accomplished throughout her lengthy and impressive career. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Walters' incredible life.