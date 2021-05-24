The Tragic Death Of The Office's Mark York

"The Office" star Mark York has died. Per TMZ, the actor and paraplegic's cause of death has not been released, but according to York's obituary, he died in the morning hours on May 19, following an illness that required a stay at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio. He was 55 years old at the time of his death. York is survived by his mother, father, brother, and many extended family members.

It's reported that York hailed from Ohio but eventually opted to venture out to sunny California in an effort to purse an acting career at the urge of many of his peers. While York is perhaps best known for his portrayal as Billy Merchant on "The Office," including one popular episode wherein he was brought in at character Michael Scott's behest in an effort to bring awareness to the staff about those with disabilities, he also snagged small roles in "CSI: New York" and "Fighting Words."