The Unlikely Way Chris Nunez's Color Collab App Is Helping Amazon Tribes - Exclusive

The diverse energy and creative magic of the tattoo parlor have become delicious fodder for unscripted staples like "Ink Master," "Miami Ink," and "LA Ink," and while Chris Núñez has become a household name thanks to his time on reality TV, it takes only a few minutes of conversation with the Florida native to realize he's not in it for the fame. He's in it for the art and his latest endeavor, the digital coloring book app Color Collab, is a playground for creatives new and old.

Núñez has largely made it a point to use his earnings from "Ink Master" to give back to the arts world through projects especially close to his heart, as he told Nicki Swift in an exclusive interview. He spoke with a palpable passion discussing one venture he's working on in conjunction with Collab that's been three years in the making: a documentary about the life and art of tribes in the Amazon. "It is not a docuseries hosted by me," he said. "It was my passion, and a big portion of the money that I made ... fueled me to go and shoot something that I believe in with all my heart."

Núñez is quick to clarify that while his team is helping tell their stories, they're also giving back to these adept creators: "hosting [some of the tribes and] ... bringing them into Collab," and ensuring "proceeds [from their art] all go back to them." He added, "We are an art-driven community; we are not an opportunistic community when it comes to the world that we're delving into."