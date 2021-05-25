The Tragic Death Of Annie Star Lois De Banzie

Actor Lois De Banzie has died at the age of 91, per The Hollywood Reporter. She died on April 3 at her home in Greenbrae, California, per The San Francisco Chronicle. She was a stage and screen actor who played Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1982 film version of "Annie." She also had small roles in "Tootsie," "Sudden Impact," "Sister Act," "Addams Family Values," and "Naked Gun 33 ⅓, to name just a handful of her many roles, per IMDb.

De Banzie was born on May 4, 1930, in Glasgow, Scotland. She made her television debut in an episode of "Perry Mason" in 1957. In a career that spanned nearly 40 years, she racked up an impressive list of film and television credits including "The Fugitive," "Mannix," "Hill Street Blues," "Cheers," "Home Improvement," "Murder She Wrote," and "Major Dad," per IMDb.

Her family chose not to reveal the cause of her death, per Outsider. Information on survivors was not made available, per Deadline.