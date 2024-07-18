Bob Newhart, Comedy Icon And Sitcom Star, Dead At 94

Bob Newhart was born on September 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois. Destined to be a star, Newhart didn't immediately pursue acting, as he received a bachelor's degree in business management and worked as a clerk in the U.S. Army and a bookkeeper, among other jobs. However, he eventually found his way into show business and became the soft-talking, mild-mannered celebrity fans adored for decades.

The actor starred in multiple shows, including "The Bob Newhart Show" (1972-1978), "Newhart" (1982-1990), and "Bob" (1992-1993). Fans can also spot the actor in movies like 2003's "Elf" and 2011's "Horrible Bosses." He had memorable turns on TV later in his career, too, playing Arthur Jeffries on "The Big Bang Theory" and Professor Proton on "Young Sheldon." Newhart received an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his work on "The Big Bang Theory" in 2013.

Of course, above all else, Newhart was a comedian who never was short on inspiration. "The same place: the newspapers, television, just watching people," he told PBS' American Masters about garnering material. "Comedians are never really on vacation because you're always at attention ... that antenna is always out there." When sitting down for a chat with "Today" host Al Roker in 2017, Newhart revealed the advice that he offers his family: "Just have fun. Just do what you want to do." He came to this conclusion when he'd realized awards are "not all that important." We're sure Newhart followed his advice and truly enjoyed his career while making so many people laugh throughout the years.