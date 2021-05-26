Is Kevin Hart Done Having Kids? Here's What He Had To Say
Kevin Hart is full of jokes, especially when it comes to his family. But when it comes to having more kids, Hart seems pretty serious about whether or not he wants a bigger family. Well, sort of serious. Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish have two kids together, Kenzo who was born in 2017 and baby Kaori, born in 2020. They also co-parent Hart's eldest children, Heaven and Hendrix, whom he had with his ex, Torrei Hart. So it's already a pretty big family.
During his appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on May 26, Hart explained that he thinks he and Parrish are done having more babies. He joked, "You know if I could Ellen I would throw these [kids] in the trash. I don't want them. I don't want no more babies, you know? But it's not up to me. I would take these [kids] and throw them up on the roof if I could." See what we mean by serious?
He added, "My wife as of now, she says that she's done. But [Kaori] is in that like perfect little baby stage and then she gets that glow again. So, you know, who knows. The house is just getting loud. It's very active. I don't need any more activity in my house. If I could say respectfully in the nicest way, I think that our family's fine the way it is. You know? I don't think we need any more additions, personally."
Kevin Hart is actually really proud of his kids
Kevin Hart is obviously kidding about throwing his children out with the garbage but he does seem pretty serious about stopping at just four kids. He told Ellen DeGeneres that if his wife told him she was pregnant, it would take some time for him to be thrilled about it. He added, "If it were to happen, am I, like, am I blown away by the news? At first, no. I got attitude. But then ... Whoa...I'll grow into it. Whoa, another baby!" So he could come around eventually.
And he does have a soft spot for his kids, just like any father. In the same interview, he revealed that his eldest daughter, Heaven, is interning at his company. He said, "My 16-year-old is interning for me currently at HartBeat Productions and I couldn't be prouder. I've had a lot of success and major accomplishments in my life. My daughter asking me to learn the business and to truly like come up under my wing and grow was the biggest thing ever because it's not forced. I didn't force her. I didn't say, 'This is what you have to do.' She wants to do it. She wants to learn the world of producing, the world of development. She's so creative. And that's the biggest compliment to what I do."
Good thing he didn't throw her out, right?