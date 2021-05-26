Brad Pitt Reportedly Just Won A Huge Court Battle Against Angelina Jolie

For almost five years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a custody battle over five of their six children (son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is 19-years-old and any custody ruling will not directly affect him). Back on March 12, things heated up with Jolie filed court documents in which she accused Pitt of domestic violence, according to Us Weekly. "Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad," a source told the outlet.

In another Us Weekly report, it was confirmed that the former couple's eldest son, Maddox, testified against Pitt. "Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute and it wasn't very flattering toward Brad. He doesn't use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren't legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn't support," a source explained.

On May 26, things took a turn. Page Six reported that Pitt won a major battle against his ex-wife. Keep reading to find out more.