Is Selling Sunset Getting New Cast Members?

It looks like Netflix is giving its hit show "Selling Sunset" a facelift! The cast of the reality, real estate must-watch program who coined "burgers and Botox" is getting two new cast members for Seasons 4 and 5, Netflix announced (via Us Weekly). And it looks as if Oppenheim's ladies of Los Angeles real estate are going to have to make room for two more. That's right — the Oppenheim Group has added Vanessa Villella and Emma Hernan to its team of agents and the "Selling Sunset" cast.

Vanessa is joining the cast after pursuing an acting career. Her transition from acting to selling homes "was a very personal, spiritual, and emotional journey," stated Netflix's press release (via Us Weekly). The actor-turned-real estate agent "decided to start a new chapter in her life and is ready to find her way in the competitive LA real estate market."

And Emma has a slew of jobs that have brought her to luxury real estate. She's the CEO of food company Emma-Leigh & Co. as well as an angel investor with several investment properties. Real estate was the next step for the "self-made multi-millionaire, with big real estate clients and an even bigger heart." And we can't wait to see how these ladies fit in or stir up trouble in "Selling Sunset" Season 4!