Why Fox News' The Five Is Saying Goodbye To This Co-Host

Big changes are here for Fox News' "The Five." The popular show boasts, as the title suggests, five hosts. While the Fox News show's lineup of hosts often rotates, some of the most common faces are Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Jesse Watters, per Fox News.

Williams is one of the original co-hosts of the series, beginning his journey on "The Five" in 2011, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Williams has been an especially notable host because he offered a Democratic perspective on the traditionally conservative network. It'll come as no surprise that this often led to heated conversations amongst the co-hosts.

What did come as a surprise was that Williams announced his departure from "The Five" on May 26, 2021, per Variety. The show has been filming virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but is slated to return to the studio on June 1, 2021, per THR. However, Williams won't be coming back. Here's why.