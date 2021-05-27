How Vivica Fox Feels About 50 Cent Today

Over the years, Vivica Fox has had her fair share of high-profile relationships. Some of her (at least rumored) ex celebrity boos include Jamie Foxx, Dennis Rodman, 50 Cent, Terrell Owens, and Ne-Yo, per Famous Fix. In 2011, she was engaged to Atlanta party promoter Omar "Slim" White. She was previously married to Christopher Harvest from 1998-2002.

However, it seems like she might have found a new mystery boo during quarantine, though she isn't putting all her eggs in one basket (for now). "Dating is interesting for me because of COVID," she told Access Hollywood in January. "I am still dating, and there's someone, but, you know ... it's ebb and flows. It starts off so great and the only thing I can say is that the honeymoon period is over."

"We're kind of getting to know each other and I might be exploring new horizons," she continued. However, there is one particular past boyfriend who seems to still be giving her the butterflies... and that's none other than 50 Cent.