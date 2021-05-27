How Vivica Fox Feels About 50 Cent Today
Over the years, Vivica Fox has had her fair share of high-profile relationships. Some of her (at least rumored) ex celebrity boos include Jamie Foxx, Dennis Rodman, 50 Cent, Terrell Owens, and Ne-Yo, per Famous Fix. In 2011, she was engaged to Atlanta party promoter Omar "Slim" White. She was previously married to Christopher Harvest from 1998-2002.
However, it seems like she might have found a new mystery boo during quarantine, though she isn't putting all her eggs in one basket (for now). "Dating is interesting for me because of COVID," she told Access Hollywood in January. "I am still dating, and there's someone, but, you know ... it's ebb and flows. It starts off so great and the only thing I can say is that the honeymoon period is over."
"We're kind of getting to know each other and I might be exploring new horizons," she continued. However, there is one particular past boyfriend who seems to still be giving her the butterflies... and that's none other than 50 Cent.
Vivica Fox reveals 50 Cent was the 'love of my life'
During a May 25 interview with DJ Vlad, Vivica Fox candidly discussed her past relationship with 50 Cent. The two dated in 2003 and, as she explained, they met at BET's Soul Train Awards — where 50 Cent shot his shot in front of million of viewers. While accepting an award on stage, 50 Cent thanked Fox for "wearing that dress."
"I was shocked ... I was just kinda like, wow," Fox said about 50's bold move. "And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he's such a gentleman. He's very generous." So, once her birthday came around, 50 proceeded to fill her house with beautiful flowers.
However, things didn't last long and, according to Fox, it was partly because they "went way too public way too fast." "I was already Vivica Fox from 'Independence Day,' this that and the third, and he now is becoming this huge mega rap star who is crossing over with 'In Da Club,'" she explained.
Despite some serious post-breakup drama, the actor admitted that 50 Cent might be the one who got away. "The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always — he was the love of my life," she said. "I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart."