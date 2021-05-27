The Truth About Brandy's New Disney Song

Brandy is back at Disney! The R&B singer released a new song in celebration of some special Disney characters, and it has the star feeling like a kid again.

The Grammy-winning artist may have 17 Hot 100 songs under her belt, including two No. 1 singles thanks to her collaborations with Monica on "The Boy Is Mine" and "Have You Ever?" But perhaps the most memorable highlight of the singer's career was her role as Cinderella in "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" in 1997. The groundbreaking, diverse cast starred Whitney Houston, who brought on a teenage Brandy as the titular lead. The film also featured Paolo Montalban as Prince Christopher, as well as Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, and Whoopi Goldberg.

"I can't believe this is happening all over again," said Brandy about partnering with Disney for a second time to create music magic. "I feel like I'm reliving my childhood. I got a chance to be the first Black princess when I was 16. I got the call from Whitney Houston. It's all coming back around. It's just really unbelievable."

So what is the new single all about? We've got all the details below!