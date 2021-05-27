Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Just Welcomed His First Child. Here's Everything We Know

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have welcomed their first child together! The "Jersey Shore" stars officially became parents on May 26, when Lauren gave birth to the couple's first child, a son they named Romeo Reign Sorrentino. Fans were sure that Baby Sitch was on his way after Mike posted a photo from Lauren's maternity shoot with the words "it's happening" on his Instagram Stories. Less than 24 hours later, Baby Sitch made his earth-side appearance! The new parents announced the arrival of their son on their respective Instagram accounts, as well as on the Instagram account they created for their baby, appropriately titled "ItsBabySituation."

The tiny tot weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19 inches long. In one photo shared by the couple, the infant is seen sleeping soundly while wrapped in a swaddle that featured his name. Mike also shared a family photo on his Twitter account. In the sweet pic, Lauren was holding her son while sitting up in a hospital bed. Mike was sitting next to the bed wearing a black hoodie, and flashing a big, proud smile to the camera.

Scroll down to see the first photo of Romeo.