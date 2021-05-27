The Real Reason Bill Cosby Was Just Denied Parole

Bill Cosby has fallen so far from the once lofty perch he once had as "America's Dad." The formerly beloved comedian, Jell-O spokesman, and wearer of ugly sweaters on "The Cosby Show" was once beyond reproach. Then women, from multiple decades, started coming out of the woodwork. In the end, 60 women (per USA Today) accused Cosby of rape, using drugs to commit sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual misconduct, and child sexual abuse dating back to the mid-1960s, per Slate.

Many of the accusations against Cosby were outside of the statute of limitations, but they were used to establish a pattern of behavior in the lawsuits that could go forward. On April 26, 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault after a trial by jury, per CNN. He was sentenced to three to ten years in prison the following September. He appealed the verdict but it was upheld in December 2019, per USA Today.

Ever since then, Cosby has been working every angle to try to secure his release. This May, he was denied parole and the reason for that points to why he got into this whole mess. Keep reading to find out what the judge said.