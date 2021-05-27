The Real Reason Bill Cosby Was Just Denied Parole
Bill Cosby has fallen so far from the once lofty perch he once had as "America's Dad." The formerly beloved comedian, Jell-O spokesman, and wearer of ugly sweaters on "The Cosby Show" was once beyond reproach. Then women, from multiple decades, started coming out of the woodwork. In the end, 60 women (per USA Today) accused Cosby of rape, using drugs to commit sexual assault, sexual battery, sexual misconduct, and child sexual abuse dating back to the mid-1960s, per Slate.
Many of the accusations against Cosby were outside of the statute of limitations, but they were used to establish a pattern of behavior in the lawsuits that could go forward. On April 26, 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault after a trial by jury, per CNN. He was sentenced to three to ten years in prison the following September. He appealed the verdict but it was upheld in December 2019, per USA Today.
Ever since then, Cosby has been working every angle to try to secure his release. This May, he was denied parole and the reason for that points to why he got into this whole mess. Keep reading to find out what the judge said.
Bill Cosby took his case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Bill Cosby has been denied parole by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board on the grounds that, for one thing, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections strongly recommended against it. The other reason is that Cosby refused to take part in a treatment program for sex offenders, even though The Pennsylvania State Parole Board met with Cosby and made it clear that if he didn't participate in the program his parole would be denied, per Deadline.
According to court documents, the Parole Board wrote: "Following an interview with you and a review of your file, and having considered all matters required pursuant to the parole board, in the exercise of its discretion, has determined at this time that: you are denied parole ..."
Reps for Cosby released a statement of their own: "Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him, as being false, without the sheer evidence of any proof. Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial."
However, Cosby did get one thing that he wanted. Per NBC News, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is allowing Cosby to appeal his conviction on the grounds that statements made about Cosby drugging women in civil court were used against him in criminal court. The court will hear arguments about whether that was proper procedure or not.