Elton John Calls Lil Nas X His 'Hero'

Elton John had the best night of his life at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27. Before he was presented with the Icon Award, H.E.R., Demi Lovato and Brandi Carlile performed a tribute to honor the accomplished musician.

H.E.R. kicked things off with a rendition of "Bennie and the Jets" before she launched into a guitar solo. Carlile kept things going as she sang "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" while wearing a very 70s-inspired suit. Lovato wrapped it up with a rendition of "I'm Still Standing" and John joined in at the end.

Lil Nas X then presented John with the Icon Award and shared a few words about his impact on the music industry, per Entertainment Tonight. "Elton John has been called many things: Reggie, Rocket Man, Pinball Wizard, Sir Elton," he said. "To me, he's a trailblazer who paved the way for others to live their lives freely and unapologetically. He's inspired me and so many other people by being himself, and being larger than life, flashy and fearless, especially when he's in front of that piano."

He continued, "Elton, on behalf of all the people around the world who you have inspired, thank you," he added. "Even if you didn't mean to be a role model, you are."

Lil Nas X might have poured on the praise, but what Elton John said about the singer will move you. Keep reading for more details.