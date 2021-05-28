What Really Happened Between Julianne Hough And Leonardo DiCaprio?

Whatever happened to the old adage "don't kiss and tell?" Certain A-list family members are dishing up the goss and letting the chips fall where they may. "Dancing With The Stars" pro Julianne Hough's niece, Star, recently took to TikTok and shared the kiki about her famous aunt. While the video appears to have been deleted from Star's page, Page Six has the clip.

For those who need a recap of Hough's past dating scene, the story was simple. Hough and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted together in 2013 at Coachella. According to Star Magazine (via Page Six), they were getting very cozy at the event. "They flirted up a storm," a source told the publication before revealing some specific details about the stars. "They were putting their hands all over each other. At one point he whispered something in her ear and gave her a quick kiss on the cheek," they revealed. Apparently, DiCaprio and Hough only had eyes for each other as the source claimed, "They were so into each other, they ignored everyone else around them." Sounds like it got hot and heavy!

Star divulged that she had insider info about her aunt and DiCaprio's time together. Her video was in response to a TikTok challenge that asked family members of celebs to spill the tea — and she provided plenty. Keep reading to see what Star said about Hough and DiCaprio's reported relationship.