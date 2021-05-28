27% Agree That This Real Housewives Moment Went Too Far

There's only one real reason people watch any of Bravo's "Real Housewives" shows: the drama. From Orange County to Atlanta, the women always bring their A-game when it comes to starting it, exaggerating it, and sometimes, eventually squashing any drama come reunion time. "Sometimes" being the keyword, of course.

There are so many moments across franchises of the women taking it way too far, whether it's Kelly Bensimon's iconic "RHONY" Scary Island breakdown or Danielle Staub pulling Margaret Joseph's hair on "RHONJ." And let's not forget the West coast Housewives, like Kyle and Kim Richards coming to blows in a limo on Season 1 of "RHOBH" or Vicki Gunvalson's endless shrieking on "RHOC." If anything, these women know how to make good television, and fans are usually divided on where they come down on some of the most notorious feuds and fights.

Thanks to a Nicki Swift survey of 583 Bravo diehards, we now know which moment fans really think crossed the line. And the responses are somewhat surprising! Keep reading to find out which "Real Housewives" scene fans think "went too far."