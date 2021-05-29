The Tragic Death Of Love Boat Star Gavin MacLeod
Gavin MacLeod, best known for his role as Captain Merrill Stubing on "The Love Boat," has died at age 90, TMZ reported on May 29. According to the outlet, he died at his California home the morning of the 29th. MacLeod's nephew, Mark See, as well as his ex-wife, Joan Devore, confirmed the news to TMZ. The actor is survived by his wife, Patti MacLeod, as well as their children and grandchildren.
In addition to "The Love Boat," MacLeod was known for his role as Murray Slaughter on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Murray was the head writer at WJM-TV, the TV station where the sitcom characters worked.
TMZ reported that the actor had "been in and out of the hospital these last few months with varying illnesses — and it's unclear what exactly might've caused his death in the end." But fans and fellow actors were quick to remember his life and his iconic TV roles, paying their respects on Twitter.
Fans remembered Gavin MacLeod's storied Hollywood career
Gavin MacLeod appeared in hundreds of TV episodes over the years, and fans were quick to reminisce about the beloved actor's roles. "Gavin MacLeod is one of those truly underrated talents. Fantastic in EVERYTHING & maybe not recognized for that. From the lovable Murray on Mary Tyler Moore to the glorious Capt. Stubing on Love Boat, he was terrific," one fan tweeted.
Ed Asner, who starred alongside MacLeod on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," also shared a sweet tribute. "My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It's just you and me now," Asner tweeted. (Asner and Betty White are now the only living members of the main "Mary Tyler Moore Show" cast.)
Another person shared a story of a time in the 1980s when he and his brother realized they were driving next to MacLeod — and his license plate read "LUVBOATS." MacLeod was certainly a larger-than-life presence, and he'll be missed by fans and former costars alike.