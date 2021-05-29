The Tragic Death Of Love Boat Star Gavin MacLeod

Gavin MacLeod, best known for his role as Captain Merrill Stubing on "The Love Boat," has died at age 90, TMZ reported on May 29. According to the outlet, he died at his California home the morning of the 29th. MacLeod's nephew, Mark See, as well as his ex-wife, Joan Devore, confirmed the news to TMZ. The actor is survived by his wife, Patti MacLeod, as well as their children and grandchildren.

In addition to "The Love Boat," MacLeod was known for his role as Murray Slaughter on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Murray was the head writer at WJM-TV, the TV station where the sitcom characters worked.

TMZ reported that the actor had "been in and out of the hospital these last few months with varying illnesses — and it's unclear what exactly might've caused his death in the end." But fans and fellow actors were quick to remember his life and his iconic TV roles, paying their respects on Twitter.