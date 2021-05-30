The Least Popular 2000s Pop Star Will Surprise You
Ah, the early 2000s. They were full of boy bands, pop stars, and questionable fashion trends galore. (Seriously, who thought low-rise jeans were a good idea?)
And while some stars from decades gone by are more popular than ever — Kelly Clarkson, for instance, has only gotten more famous since her 2002 "American Idol" win — not everyone can say the same. Some pop stars, like Mandy Moore, have focused more on acting in recent years. And others, like Britney Spears, have largely disappeared from the public eye.
To look back on the decade, Nicki Swift decided to poll readers about which 2000s pop stars were their most and least favorite. And the survey results were pretty surprising! Of the 643 U.S.-based readers we surveyed, more than a quarter singled out one singer in particular. Keep reading to find out which pop star from the 2000s fans are happy to leave behind.
Not everyone loved Mandy Moore's cheery pop hits
When asked, "Who was your least favorite pop star from the 2000s?," the majority of readers singled out Mandy Moore. The "Candy" singer brought in 27.22% of the vote, followed closely by Britney Spears, with 24.26%. Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, brought in 17.26% of the vote, while Justin Timberlake earned 16.95% of votes and Christina Aguilera earned just 14.31%.
Of course, many 2000s-era millennials will likely remember Moore for her 2000s movies, in addition to her pop music from that time. Who can forget Moore singing "Stupid Cupid" in "The Princess Diaries," or her moving performance of "Only Hope" in "A Walk to Remember?" But apparently, fans just didn't have as much nostalgia for Moore as they did for stars like Timberlake and Aguilera.
Fans who did like Moore's music, though, had a welcome surprise in 2020, when Moore released her first studio album in 11 years, "Silver Landings." She may be more known for her role on "This Is Us" these days, but it's nice to see her making music again, too.