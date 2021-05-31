Jay-Z Recalls His Favorite Moment With DMX

DMX is one of the most beloved rappers ever, and his untimely death showed exactly why. Following his death on April 9, fans and celebrities alike shared some of their favorite DMX stories, with some even sharing video footage of the late rapper during concerts, weddings, or while shopping.

For example, one Twitter user shared a video where DMX can be seen hanging out backstage at Lisa Lisa's concert, singing along to her song, "I Wonder If I Take You Home." "[It] is quite possibly my favorite video of X because of just how much joy he has," they wrote. Another fan loved DMX's reaction to meeting Rakim of Eric B. & Rakim. "My personal favorite DMX moment is watching him fanboy out when meeting Rakim. Look at this energy," their caption reads.

Meanwhile, others looked back at some of his past interviews and have spotted a phrase that sounds rather prophetic now. Speaking with REVOLT's "Drink Champs" just two months before his death, DMX said that, if he were to die then and there, his last thought would be that he has "lived a good life."

Now, the latest person to remember DMX is none other than Jay-Z. During an episode of HBO's "The Shop," Jay-Z recalled his favorite DMX moment, which involved having to follow him on stage.