Jay-Z Recalls His Favorite Moment With DMX
DMX is one of the most beloved rappers ever, and his untimely death showed exactly why. Following his death on April 9, fans and celebrities alike shared some of their favorite DMX stories, with some even sharing video footage of the late rapper during concerts, weddings, or while shopping.
For example, one Twitter user shared a video where DMX can be seen hanging out backstage at Lisa Lisa's concert, singing along to her song, "I Wonder If I Take You Home." "[It] is quite possibly my favorite video of X because of just how much joy he has," they wrote. Another fan loved DMX's reaction to meeting Rakim of Eric B. & Rakim. "My personal favorite DMX moment is watching him fanboy out when meeting Rakim. Look at this energy," their caption reads.
Meanwhile, others looked back at some of his past interviews and have spotted a phrase that sounds rather prophetic now. Speaking with REVOLT's "Drink Champs" just two months before his death, DMX said that, if he were to die then and there, his last thought would be that he has "lived a good life."
Now, the latest person to remember DMX is none other than Jay-Z. During an episode of HBO's "The Shop," Jay-Z recalled his favorite DMX moment, which involved having to follow him on stage.
DMX taught Jay-Z how to rock the crowd
On the newest episode of HBO's "The Shop," which sees guests having candid conversations inside of a barbershop with executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter, Jay-Z shared his favorite DMX moment. His story dates back to 1999, when the two were headlining the "Hard Knock Life" tour together ... and it ended up being a lesson on stage presence.
"X is about to go, and I'm like, I wanna see ... And he goes [growls], and the f**king arena goes crazy. First of all, it's deafening, and I'm like, 'Ohhh s**t,'" he said (via REVOLT). Then, DMX pulled out an interesting bottle of liquor. "He has a thing, like an Alize and Hennessy mix, it looks like blood, like he's drinking blood, and he's running back and forth. Halfway through the show, he takes his shirt off and the whole crowd goes wild. 'Aaaaaah!'"
Toward the end of his rowdy set, DMX then started praying with his fans. "And then he gets to the end, and he starts a prayer," Jay-Z continued. "And now they're crying, the whole arena is crying." And, after X's jaw-dropping performance, it was Jay's turn. "And then [organizers] are like, 'OK, now you go,'" he laughed. Sounds like a tough act to follow, for sure!