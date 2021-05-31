The Bravo Reality Show Fans Think Is Completely Fake

According to Nicki Swift's survey, the Bravo show most people think is a load of baloney is "Shahs of Sunset," with 34% of the vote. "Million Dollar Listing New York" was a distant second place with 20% of the vote, followed by "Married to Medicine" and "Summer House" with around 16% each, and "Below Deck" rounding out the list with 12%.

Not unlike "Vanderpump Rules," in the early days of "Shahs," its cast of real-life, longtime friends made for some of the most authentic reality TV dramas around. However, also like "Vanderpump," as the show continued throughout the years, fans appear to be less likely to buy that all of the melodramatic dustups are as genuine as they once seemed.

There may be some truth to the idea that the show is faked — at least in part. In 2018, for example, Janice Dickinson sued the production company for allegedly faking a storyline in which she supposedly stole a romper from GG, one of the show's stars, per TMZ.

Some of the OG stars themselves have also accused newcomers to the program of manufacturing their own storylines. Reza Farahan claimed that Destiney Rose had made up a storyline about his husband Adam Neely sending sexually explicit texts, and Mike Shahoud came for Nema Vand for, apparently, casting women to play the role of his girlfriend to earn him more screen time, via Reality Blurb.

Ironically, all the drama about fake storylines and backstabbing and ending friendships appears to be totally real.