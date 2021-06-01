The One Item Of Clothing Dolly Parton Will Never Be Caught Wearing

Along with being one of country music's most popular singers and songwriters, Dolly Parton is also known for her dazzling sense of style. With that being said, the "Islands in the Stream" hitmaker — who has enjoyed an impressive career that has spanned more than five decades — told Vogue in October 2020 that she had "never thought of myself as being fashionable."

While Parton's famous quote might be, "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap," there is no denying that the Grammy Award-winning star always looks glam. When taking a trip down memory lane with Vogue, Parton reminisced over the dress she wore at the "9 to 5" premiere in 1980. "I remember feeling really pretty," she said, adding, "That was probably the first time that I ever felt fashionable."

As noted by Harper's Bazaar, Parton's wardrobe has transformed over the years. Whether she's seen rocking a sparkly fringe orange jumpsuit or a red plaid shirt with jeans, Parton always looks fabulous. However, there is one item of clothing she will never be seen wearing. Keep reading to find out more.