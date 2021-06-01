The One Item Of Clothing Dolly Parton Will Never Be Caught Wearing
Along with being one of country music's most popular singers and songwriters, Dolly Parton is also known for her dazzling sense of style. With that being said, the "Islands in the Stream" hitmaker — who has enjoyed an impressive career that has spanned more than five decades — told Vogue in October 2020 that she had "never thought of myself as being fashionable."
While Parton's famous quote might be, "It costs a lot of money to look this cheap," there is no denying that the Grammy Award-winning star always looks glam. When taking a trip down memory lane with Vogue, Parton reminisced over the dress she wore at the "9 to 5" premiere in 1980. "I remember feeling really pretty," she said, adding, "That was probably the first time that I ever felt fashionable."
As noted by Harper's Bazaar, Parton's wardrobe has transformed over the years. Whether she's seen rocking a sparkly fringe orange jumpsuit or a red plaid shirt with jeans, Parton always looks fabulous. However, there is one item of clothing she will never be seen wearing. Keep reading to find out more.
Sweatpants are just not for Dolly Parton
After performing and making public appearances wearing tight attire and high heels, Dolly Parton isn't one for putting sweatpants on when she's taking time out. In a 2021 interview with WSJ, the "I Will Always Love You" chart-topper explained she was never tempted to relax in a pair of comfy trousers when not leaving the house during the pandemic, per Music News.
"I don't wear sweatpants. But I do like to be comfortable like everybody else," she expressed, adding, "I have my own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold. I call them my baby clothes because they're soft like a baby. But I don't wear sweat clothes."
It seems Parton isn't one for attending gym sessions either. Instead, she stays fit by creating her own "rejoicing exercises" at home. "I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord," the entrepreneur said. "It gave me an idea to create some easy exercises, and I'm making music to go along with it ... I thought I could create something joyful, where you were doing something for a reason rather than yourself."