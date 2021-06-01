How Kate Middleton's Uncle Really Feels About Prince Harry

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith — the younger brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton — spoke with Closer about Prince Harry. "I went from being happy [about Harry taking the decision to seek a more 'private life'] to angry, to worried about him," Goldsmith told the outlet. "Everyone is astonished. He wanted to step back and protect his wife, now he's charging in. It's an attack on the family – why do it? If you want an easy life, work it out privately and have a conversation respectfully. Don't air it in public, it's really hurtful," Goldsmith added.

Goldsmith went on to tell Closer that he feels that the further Harry pushes things, the less chance there is of a reconciliation. "The harsh truth – in my opinion – is that if Harry doesn't get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild," he said, before giving his niece credit for being a peace maker. "If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can... She's trying to mediate," he explained. He said that Kate is "very nurturing" and said that she will "do what she can to make things right."

Goldsmith also credited the royal family for maintaining "stability" and "dignity," while Harry continues to air out his dirty laundry.